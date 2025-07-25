 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19363934 Edited 25 July 2025 – 21:13:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the portable teleport would turn black when picked up if glow effects were disabled.

  • Fixed a bug where diamond counters in the editor wouldn't decrement when you deleted a diamond.

  • Fixed a bug where items that should unlock when you complete Pit levels would also unlock when you watched someone else complete them.

Level Pit UI changes

  • Added a "Create Level" button to the My Stuff page.

Graphical changes

  • Better graphics for the special enemies on one of the secret levels.

  • Softened the shadows on the coloured door-unlocking orbs.

Changes to levels

  • Removed an unnecessary box in level 9/1.

Changed files in this update

macOS Blackshift for Mac Depot 741111
  • Loading history…
Windows Blackshift for Windows Depot 741112
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link