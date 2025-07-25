Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug where the portable teleport would turn black when picked up if glow effects were disabled.
Fixed a bug where diamond counters in the editor wouldn't decrement when you deleted a diamond.
Fixed a bug where items that should unlock when you complete Pit levels would also unlock when you watched someone else complete them.
Level Pit UI changes
Added a "Create Level" button to the My Stuff page.
Graphical changes
Better graphics for the special enemies on one of the secret levels.
Softened the shadows on the coloured door-unlocking orbs.
Changes to levels
Removed an unnecessary box in level 9/1.
Changed files in this update