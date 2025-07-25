We Are so Happy to announce that our new map "Lost Ruins" is now released and ready to play for you and your friends! This is a shorter map that we have released but we have plans to release another 5 free maps for the game for you guys to enjoy!

Above is a preview of the new map which is set and a dark fantasy themed ruins where no life can be found after it was abandoned and lost to time. Rediscover the place alone or with friends with an achievement as well to show as a badge of honor for playing the new map!



We are working hard to make you guys new content and improve the game in any way we can so let us know for any feed back or changed you like in our discord which u can find on our store page.