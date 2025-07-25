 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19363827 Edited 26 July 2025 – 10:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The sun’s setting on Summer Bash, and we’re waving goodbye to beachside brawls and firework-filled nights. Thanks for being part of the fun. With the event wrapped, today’s major version update brings a round of fixes and improvements to keep things running smoothly. We’re not quite ready to share what’s coming next, but the team’s busy behind the curtain working on what’s ahead!




We’ve just rolled out a major version update packed with a slew of fixes, so be sure to check out the full patch notes below. We're continuing to tackle reported issues, and we appreciate everyone who's been sharing feedback and bug reports to help us refine and improve the game.



General Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Ankylosaurus not auto harvesting when carried by Karkinos
  • Fixed an issue where clients were experiencing very low FPS when loading into a large base
  • Fixed dropped items going through structures
  • Reduced the frequency of wild flyers and water creatures wandering into the mesh (more to come)
  • Fixed not seeing building template in some cases
  • Fixed Oasisaur dropping bag on restart
  • "Clear POIS" map button, now clears dino tracking
  • Removed the "Disable companion mode" from the pop up hud UI for Companions
  • Fixed not being able to interact with structures that were in stasis sometimes
  • Fixed Companions not unburying sometimes in vacuum cubes
  • Fixed Trike charge destroying structures through walls
  • Fixed flyers continuously flying up if holding a tool
  • Fixed Drakeling's Loot Quality buff overriding custom set SupplyCrateLootQualityMultiplier instead of adding to it
  • Fixed Veilwyn not being able to switch FPV/TPV while having the moral support buff on gamepad
  • Fixed Client crash when flying through the ceiling barrier
  • Fixed the Makeshift Megalab still being able to be picked up after the timer expires (PvP)
  • Fixed "ping wheel" coming up when "quick select" on gamepad
  • Fixed not being able to level up movement speed on Rock Drake with ‘allow flyer speed leveling’ enabled
  • Fixed shoulder pets sometimes being thrown off shoulder with gamepad inputs
  • Fixed Sabertooth salmon draining oxygen from non-oxygen creatures
  • Fixed the Tek Tapejara Saddle wings clipping while flying
  • Fixed texture issues with "Pond Cypress Tree"
  • Fixed Ally looking on Pteranodon and Argentavis
  • Fixed player hair stretching when spinning super fast
  • Removed Color Region 1 from Maeguana as it wasn't being used
  • Fixed Maeguana dermis sinking too much into Taxidermy base
  • Fixed not being able to harvest SIR-5rM8
  • Fixed multiple exploits

Skill Tree / Milestones
  • Fixed sometimes not being able to complete skill tree due to repeated completed milestones appearing again
  • Fixed the "Speedy Harvester" skill surpassing the 5 stack limit
  • Removed the SFX of the "Speedy Harvester" skill
  • Fixed Deinosuchus not progressing towards "Extreme Expedition" milestone

Summer Bash 2025
  • Fixed Giga Poop Swim Bottom Skin Female Texture issues
  • Fixed New Female shorts texture issues
  • Fixed Gone Fishing-print Shirt & Shark Costume Skin not being in the Summer Cosmetic Folder Tab

Ragnarok
  • Fixed Spirits spawning in the mesh of the Labyrinth on Ragnarok
  • Fixed not receiving Iceworm Queen Trophy Head on Ragnarok
  • Fixed circle light in the center of the screen when looking toward the sun
  • Reduced by half, the number of blubber needed to summon Ragnarok Boss
  • Fixed Labyrinth's Fire arrow trap not showing VFX on server
  • Fixed bad collision on Labyrinth's arrow trap's arrows
  • Fixed Labyrinth's doorways not appearing closed for the client if the puzzle was previously done on server
  • Fixed Megalodon spawns in Labyrinth


Astraeos Official Release v0.0.8
Added
  • Added Bison to Korinthos, Lemnokis and Phokintos

Changes
  • Increased Spawning time for Boar Miniboss to 5 seconds
  • OSD drops now destroy structures around the OSD spawn area
  • Adjusted Lighting in pink underwater cave

Fixes
  • Fixed Water physic issues in underwater caves
  • Fixed Floating Foliage
  • Fixed Outdoor dinos spawning in some caves
  • Fixed Meshholes
  • Fixed That teleporting to Lemnokis didn't work on servers
  • Fixed Invisible Lava damage areas
  • Fixed Wyvern nests being in mesh
  • Fixed Foliage material issues
  • Fixed Stuckspot in mesh

We also want to reiterate that the mod storage upgrade on PS5 remains a top priority. We’re still working through the implementation, which requires a custom solution specific to the platform. It’s taking longer than expected, but we’re committed to getting it done.



ARKpocalypse servers have been wiped today!

What is ARKpocalypse?
  • ARKpocalypse are monthly-wipe servers with higher than usual rates.
  • Next wipe: August 22nd, 2025
For this round, the following mods will be included: 

You can join them by searching in the server browser! Happy Surviving!





This weekend, the Official Network will be receiving bonus rates! It will be active until Monday, July 25.
  • PVP/PVE: 2x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding
  • Small Tribes: 4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4x Breeding
  • ARKpocalypse: 5x Harvesting, Taming and Experience, and Breeding




Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form




Cover art ''Try Her, She Doesn't Miss'' by @SirDripstein



Creator: Etholdir
Take a tour of the iconic Jurassic Park Visitor’s Center, rebuilt in ARK: Survival Ascended!


Creator: SigmaTech72
In this mod spotlight, SigmaTech72 takes a look at the Draconyx from Arketypes: Draconyx by snappin.




A view from Ark Ascended. by tilted-horizon


Two manas I drew for artfight by squidlett


Iceworm Queen and Lava Golem Flags by nezuyu


Part 22 of Drawing Every Dino Dossier. by cascadingcaramel


Drew my Griffin and my player character! by flowerthorns


Great job at Summer Bash by @sushii_okomeko


And now what? by @WolfTek7




Photo Mode by huepferli


Photo Mode by specter0294


Photo Mode by draggghhhgh


Wyvern Trench Expedition by wavylayth21


Photo Mode by flamekeeper2224


Enjoy your weekend!
Studio Wildcard

