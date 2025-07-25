The sun’s setting on Summer Bash, and we’re waving goodbye to beachside brawls and firework-filled nights. Thanks for being part of the fun. With the event wrapped, today’s major version update brings a round of fixes and improvements to keep things running smoothly. We’re not quite ready to share what’s coming next, but the team’s busy behind the curtain working on what’s ahead!
We’ve just rolled out a major version update packed with a slew of fixes, so be sure to check out the full patch notes below. We're continuing to tackle reported issues, and we appreciate everyone who's been sharing feedback and bug reports to help us refine and improve the game.
General Bug Fixes
- Fixed Ankylosaurus not auto harvesting when carried by Karkinos
- Fixed an issue where clients were experiencing very low FPS when loading into a large base
- Fixed dropped items going through structures
- Reduced the frequency of wild flyers and water creatures wandering into the mesh (more to come)
- Fixed not seeing building template in some cases
- Fixed Oasisaur dropping bag on restart
- "Clear POIS" map button, now clears dino tracking
- Removed the "Disable companion mode" from the pop up hud UI for Companions
- Fixed not being able to interact with structures that were in stasis sometimes
- Fixed Companions not unburying sometimes in vacuum cubes
- Fixed Trike charge destroying structures through walls
- Fixed flyers continuously flying up if holding a tool
- Fixed Drakeling's Loot Quality buff overriding custom set SupplyCrateLootQualityMultiplier instead of adding to it
- Fixed Veilwyn not being able to switch FPV/TPV while having the moral support buff on gamepad
- Fixed Client crash when flying through the ceiling barrier
- Fixed the Makeshift Megalab still being able to be picked up after the timer expires (PvP)
- Fixed "ping wheel" coming up when "quick select" on gamepad
- Fixed not being able to level up movement speed on Rock Drake with ‘allow flyer speed leveling’ enabled
- Fixed shoulder pets sometimes being thrown off shoulder with gamepad inputs
- Fixed Sabertooth salmon draining oxygen from non-oxygen creatures
- Fixed the Tek Tapejara Saddle wings clipping while flying
- Fixed texture issues with "Pond Cypress Tree"
- Fixed Ally looking on Pteranodon and Argentavis
- Fixed player hair stretching when spinning super fast
- Removed Color Region 1 from Maeguana as it wasn't being used
- Fixed Maeguana dermis sinking too much into Taxidermy base
- Fixed not being able to harvest SIR-5rM8
- Fixed multiple exploits
Skill Tree / Milestones
- Fixed sometimes not being able to complete skill tree due to repeated completed milestones appearing again
- Fixed the "Speedy Harvester" skill surpassing the 5 stack limit
- Removed the SFX of the "Speedy Harvester" skill
- Fixed Deinosuchus not progressing towards "Extreme Expedition" milestone
Summer Bash 2025
- Fixed Giga Poop Swim Bottom Skin Female Texture issues
- Fixed New Female shorts texture issues
- Fixed Gone Fishing-print Shirt & Shark Costume Skin not being in the Summer Cosmetic Folder Tab
Ragnarok
- Fixed Spirits spawning in the mesh of the Labyrinth on Ragnarok
- Fixed not receiving Iceworm Queen Trophy Head on Ragnarok
- Fixed circle light in the center of the screen when looking toward the sun
- Reduced by half, the number of blubber needed to summon Ragnarok Boss
- Fixed Labyrinth's Fire arrow trap not showing VFX on server
- Fixed bad collision on Labyrinth's arrow trap's arrows
- Fixed Labyrinth's doorways not appearing closed for the client if the puzzle was previously done on server
- Fixed Megalodon spawns in Labyrinth
Astraeos Official Release v0.0.8
Added
- Added Bison to Korinthos, Lemnokis and Phokintos
Changes
- Increased Spawning time for Boar Miniboss to 5 seconds
- OSD drops now destroy structures around the OSD spawn area
- Adjusted Lighting in pink underwater cave
Fixes
- Fixed Water physic issues in underwater caves
- Fixed Floating Foliage
- Fixed Outdoor dinos spawning in some caves
- Fixed Meshholes
- Fixed That teleporting to Lemnokis didn't work on servers
- Fixed Invisible Lava damage areas
- Fixed Wyvern nests being in mesh
- Fixed Foliage material issues
- Fixed Stuckspot in mesh
We also want to reiterate that the mod storage upgrade on PS5 remains a top priority. We’re still working through the implementation, which requires a custom solution specific to the platform. It’s taking longer than expected, but we’re committed to getting it done.
ARKpocalypse servers have been wiped today!
What is ARKpocalypse?
- ARKpocalypse are monthly-wipe servers with higher than usual rates.
- Next wipe: August 22nd, 2025
- Dragon's Kingdom by scorchingkami
- Cyrus' Critters: [Cuter TLC] Jumping Spider by cyrusCreates
- Colossuscorpius by GryphePadar
- Pelayori's Cryo Storage by pelayori
- Cliffans Backpacks by Cliffan_
- Pull It! by thinkaboutit___
- Explorer Notes Tracker by Shinygati
You can join them by searching in the server browser! Happy Surviving!
This weekend, the Official Network will be receiving bonus rates! It will be active until Monday, July 25.
- PVP/PVE: 2x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience, and Breeding
- Small Tribes: 4.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 4x Breeding
- ARKpocalypse: 5x Harvesting, Taming and Experience, and Breeding
Fan Art Gallery | Screenshot Gallery | Artist Feedback Form
Cover art ''Try Her, She Doesn't Miss'' by @SirDripstein
Creator: Etholdir
Take a tour of the iconic Jurassic Park Visitor’s Center, rebuilt in ARK: Survival Ascended!
Creator: SigmaTech72
In this mod spotlight, SigmaTech72 takes a look at the Draconyx from Arketypes: Draconyx by snappin.
A view from Ark Ascended. by tilted-horizon
Two manas I drew for artfight by squidlett
Iceworm Queen and Lava Golem Flags by nezuyu
Part 22 of Drawing Every Dino Dossier. by cascadingcaramel
Drew my Griffin and my player character! by flowerthorns
Great job at Summer Bash by @sushii_okomeko
And now what? by @WolfTek7
Photo Mode by huepferli
Photo Mode by specter0294
Photo Mode by draggghhhgh
Wyvern Trench Expedition by wavylayth21
Photo Mode by flamekeeper2224
Enjoy your weekend!
Studio Wildcard
