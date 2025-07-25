The "Johan Experiment" DLC is a psychological horror where the protagonist is an ordinary man facing inexplicable terror. Unlike the main game, there are no labs or scientific experiments - just pure, primal madness that Kili brings into an unsuspecting person's life.
Features:
Reality vs Madness:
Gradual destruction of protagonist's psyche
Distorted perception of the world
Hallucinations blurring reality
New locations:
Urban street labyrinths
Extreme parkour routes on rooftops
Dark basements and stairwells
Apartment transforming into a trap
Changed gameplay:
Kili appears in most unexpected places
Environment changes based on character's state
New environmental interaction mechanics
Changed files in this update