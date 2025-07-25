 Skip to content
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19363797 Edited 26 July 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The "Johan Experiment" DLC is a psychological horror where the protagonist is an ordinary man facing inexplicable terror. Unlike the main game, there are no labs or scientific experiments - just pure, primal madness that Kili brings into an unsuspecting person's life.

Features:

  1. Reality vs Madness:

    • Gradual destruction of protagonist's psyche

    • Distorted perception of the world

    • Hallucinations blurring reality

  2. New locations:

    • Urban street labyrinths

    • Extreme parkour routes on rooftops

    • Dark basements and stairwells

    • Apartment transforming into a trap

  3. Changed gameplay:

    • Kili appears in most unexpected places

    • Environment changes based on character's state

    • New environmental interaction mechanics

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3006101
  • Loading history…
