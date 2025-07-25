Baby Sheeps Build IS LIVE

Once again, thanks to a ton of great feedback, we have some improvement fresh out of the oven. We've revamped the tutorial to make it more clear and to better describe the process of moving on to a new lot. The tutorial is a lot more freeform now.

Tutorial Updated Muchly:

The tutorial is now more free-form and reveals the relevant recipes in a new UI panel.

Tutorial now explains Cheevos a bit better

Tutorial messages now appear closer to their subjects where possible, or centered near the top of the screen, instead of on the phone.

Tutorial now explains that cashmoney does not carry over when you leave

Tutorial now explains that levels are reset when you leave

Tim sells all the tutorial items in the tutorial and now buys pizza

Location Features no longer display the deed icon or cost value before you are allowed to unlock the magnet during the tutorial.

If you had an older version of the tutorial in-progress when you update and resume that game, you will see the van transition animation and be brought to the start of the new tutorial.

And More!: