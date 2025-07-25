Baby Sheeps Build IS LIVE
Once again, thanks to a ton of great feedback, we have some improvement fresh out of the oven. We've revamped the tutorial to make it more clear and to better describe the process of moving on to a new lot. The tutorial is a lot more freeform now.
Tutorial Updated Muchly:
The tutorial is now more free-form and reveals the relevant recipes in a new UI panel.
Tutorial now explains Cheevos a bit better
Tutorial messages now appear closer to their subjects where possible, or centered near the top of the screen, instead of on the phone.
Tutorial now explains that cashmoney does not carry over when you leave
Tutorial now explains that levels are reset when you leave
Tim sells all the tutorial items in the tutorial and now buys pizza
Location Features no longer display the deed icon or cost value before you are allowed to unlock the magnet during the tutorial.
If you had an older version of the tutorial in-progress when you update and resume that game, you will see the van transition animation and be brought to the start of the new tutorial.
And More!:
Plots, pens, and ponds updated
The first shop you get in a level is now randomly selected from all of that characters shops.
The R and F keys zoom the camera in and out. Hold Shift to zoom faster.
You can hold the shift key to WASD faster too
Chimkn breakdown recipes added to butcher block and station
Updated pop up backgrounds
The dump button now says "Drive to Dump" for consistency and clarity in the tutorial
The Pick Next Yard screen now shows all the levels you have unlocked thus far.
Sizable pass on item/shop availability. Some items like maple saplings should be a bit easier to find, albeit not everywhere.
Roadside Finds shop is a little more stingy per refresh, but has a much wider variety of things to get for free overall.
Van is now blue! The OG green van has gotten a fresh coat of paint (and then some rust to ding it up a bit).
