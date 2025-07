Well, we quickly write reviews on the game. We tried, and we are independent developers from Belarus and Russia and leaving a review, you are promoting this unusual project!

We're fixed a couple of bugs, including camera, cassettes and improved the feeling in general (moved the character camera).

From the news:

-In our public (better subscribe to that!) We will make a visual short story with you, with voting.

-Do in the Eurasian Game Show (EGS) in August