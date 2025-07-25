Underdog Fantasy changed Cam Ward to Cameron Ward which brought up some problems.



Previously, if two drafts had the same structure but used slightly different player names (e.g., "Cam Ward" vs. "Cameron Ward"), exposure data could be double-counted or misaligned. Going forward, if a generated exposure entry does not match any imported player, it will now be completely ignored for that draft. This prevents mismatched or duplicate exposure records and ensures cleaner, more accurate tracking across drafts.



As always - the safest exposures to use are directly from your source since they'll match the rankings you are imported (usually!)