a new patch is now available.
- Fixed time of day not working correctly in co-op for some users
- Fixed day count not working correctly in co-op
- Security clearance is now saved
- Hammers can now deconstruct wires
- Fixed respawn points not working correctly (co-op)
- Added respawn possibility on ships
- Increased base durability for the basic starter tools (wood & stone)
- Increased skill based durability for crafted items (now 50% for Lvl. 0 instead of 40%)
- Increased hydration for water and energy drink cans
- Added an info text for the 'Load Game' menu informing that it may take a few seconds to load the files
- Fixed that the second smaller blue sun is jumping in location when switching from 23:59 to 00:00
- Early access info window at the first start of the game can now be controlled with a controller
- Fixed some tutorial steps showing wrong key's on controller in German
- Fixed some HUD text showing wrong key's on controller in German
- Fixed player reloading under the ship when the save was made on the ships bed
- Fixed attachments on vessels glitching around or at the wrong location for co-op players
- Fixed reading a book as a co-op player sometimes not unlocking the recipes
- Looms can now be placed inside a building
- Plank stations can now be placed inside a building
- Added more clay deposits on the big island
Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!
Changed files in this update