 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19363712 Edited 25 July 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

a new patch is now available.

  • Fixed time of day not working correctly in co-op for some users
  • Fixed day count not working correctly in co-op
  • Security clearance is now saved
  • Hammers can now deconstruct wires
  • Fixed respawn points not working correctly (co-op)
  • Added respawn possibility on ships
  • Increased base durability for the basic starter tools (wood & stone)
  • Increased skill based durability for crafted items (now 50% for Lvl. 0 instead of 40%)
  • Increased hydration for water and energy drink cans
  • Added an info text for the 'Load Game' menu informing that it may take a few seconds to load the files
  • Fixed that the second smaller blue sun is jumping in location when switching from 23:59 to 00:00
  • Early access info window at the first start of the game can now be controlled with a controller
  • Fixed some tutorial steps showing wrong key's on controller in German
  • Fixed some HUD text showing wrong key's on controller in German
  • Fixed player reloading under the ship when the save was made on the ships bed
  • Fixed attachments on vessels glitching around or at the wrong location for co-op players
  • Fixed reading a book as a co-op player sometimes not unlocking the recipes
  • Looms can now be placed inside a building
  • Plank stations can now be placed inside a building
  • Added more clay deposits on the big island



Thanks everyone for the feedback and support!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2075581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link