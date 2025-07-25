Hello everyone,

I updated the demo version for Nelumbra. I think the previous one was not faithful to the full game experience considering it was a really old build.

Players trying out the demo should now have the latest updated gameplay experience. Considering it is a demo, there is a limitation on the Artefacts and enemies available plus a restriction on the overall progression (only the two first characters are unlockable).



For all previous demo players, I strongly advise you to delete your save and start with a fresh one. That way, if you enjoy the game and decide to buy it, your progression should remain in the transfer. Sorry about that!

I also submitted a small update for the release version including the following changes:

Changelist 1.0.4:

\[GAMEPLAY]

Possible fix for turrets killing players during trials' rewards

\[UI]

Fixed an icon issue in the enemies journal tab

Fixed an issue with hovering animations in the journal menu

Fixed couple UI alignments for specific localizations

Thanks for reading and have a great time in Nelumbra!