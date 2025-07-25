 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Hello everyone,

I updated the demo version for Nelumbra. I think the previous one was not faithful to the full game experience considering it was a really old build.

Players trying out the demo should now have the latest updated gameplay experience. Considering it is a demo, there is a limitation on the Artefacts and enemies available plus a restriction on the overall progression (only the two first characters are unlockable).


For all previous demo players, I strongly advise you to delete your save and start with a fresh one. That way, if you enjoy the game and decide to buy it, your progression should remain in the transfer. Sorry about that!

I also submitted a small update for the release version including the following changes:

Changelist 1.0.4:

\[GAMEPLAY]

  • Possible fix for turrets killing players during trials' rewards

\[UI]

  • Fixed an icon issue in the enemies journal tab

  • Fixed an issue with hovering animations in the journal menu

  • Fixed couple UI alignments for specific localizations

Thanks for reading and have a great time in Nelumbra!

