 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
29 July 2025 Build 19363663 Edited 29 July 2025 – 10:13:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW
- Iron Wastelands Season. What happened to the stolen Endless Sand? Can they stop Eddie Mesmer? And what kind of firepower rules the post-apocalyptic wilds? This season has all the answers
- Iron Scorchers Lottery. The most stylish sniper, the deadliest slingshot, and the most brutal flamethrower in the Pixel Universe
- Sound of Iron Set. Ever heard of the Headshot Rage attribute? Well, now you have—time to try it out for yourself
- Emberfest Event. To win big, you’ve gotta burn. Express yourself with a new profile icon and avatar—or earn the Ember Gut melee weapon, forged for those who aren’t afraid to get burned
- Final Summer Parties. We’ve crossed summer’s midpoint. Autumn’s creeping in with cooler moods and slower moves—but not yet. There’s still time to party like it’s doomsday’s eve. Introducing the Final Summer Parties event series. 3 events. 3 parties. 3 chances to turn what’s left of summer into a mixtape to remember
- Rooftop Verse. The first event of the Final Summer Parties. Easy as pie: dominate in matches, get higher, and move all the way to the top—your presence is needed on the rooftop
- Pixelpon. A sweet, old-school capsule machine loaded with prizes every pixelgunner wants. You don’t have access yet—but soon, you will. The better you perform in the Final Summer Parties event series, the more precious capsules you’ll earn from Pixelpon. Just to make sure summer ends with a BANG

REWORK
- Map Rotation


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2524891
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2524892
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link