

NEW

- Iron Wastelands Season. What happened to the stolen Endless Sand? Can they stop Eddie Mesmer? And what kind of firepower rules the post-apocalyptic wilds? This season has all the answers

- Iron Scorchers Lottery. The most stylish sniper, the deadliest slingshot, and the most brutal flamethrower in the Pixel Universe

- Sound of Iron Set. Ever heard of the Headshot Rage attribute? Well, now you have—time to try it out for yourself

- Emberfest Event. To win big, you’ve gotta burn. Express yourself with a new profile icon and avatar—or earn the Ember Gut melee weapon, forged for those who aren’t afraid to get burned

- Final Summer Parties. We’ve crossed summer’s midpoint. Autumn’s creeping in with cooler moods and slower moves—but not yet. There’s still time to party like it’s doomsday’s eve. Introducing the Final Summer Parties event series. 3 events. 3 parties. 3 chances to turn what’s left of summer into a mixtape to remember

- Rooftop Verse. The first event of the Final Summer Parties. Easy as pie: dominate in matches, get higher, and move all the way to the top—your presence is needed on the rooftop

- Pixelpon. A sweet, old-school capsule machine loaded with prizes every pixelgunner wants. You don’t have access yet—but soon, you will. The better you perform in the Final Summer Parties event series, the more precious capsules you’ll earn from Pixelpon. Just to make sure summer ends with a BANG



REWORK

- Map Rotation





