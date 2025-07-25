It's finally happening!

The second major free content update of Decline's Drops is available right now!

It adds:

QUE SERA , the Third Puppet, is now playable! She's a slender, elegant yet fierce fighter! You'll need to find how to unlock her before you can test her moveset.

THE MIROIRS MENSONGERS , A brand new world which adds 4 stages and a unique boss. Unlocked once specific conditions are met.

BONUS STAGES : Race to the finish in this top down racer! Winning the race shall unlock

COLOR ALTS : There are now many alt. colors available for Globule AND Que Sera! I had a lot of fun making these!

I hope you'll enjoy all this brand new content. It was a lot of work, but I'm happy this is finally done and it's always a pleasure to bring more stuff to the world of Decline's Drops.

More free content is still coming though, so stay tuned for more news!

Oh by the way: Did you watch the brand new Decline's Drops Direct?

And of course, to celebrate, Decline's Drops is 30% off for two weeks starting now!

Thanks for reading, thanks for playing!

-Drazglb.