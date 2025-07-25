It's finally happening!
The second major free content update of Decline's Drops is available right now!
It adds:
QUE SERA, the Third Puppet, is now playable! She's a slender, elegant yet fierce fighter! You'll need to find how to unlock her before you can test her moveset.
THE MIROIRS MENSONGERS, A brand new world which adds 4 stages and a unique boss. Unlocked once specific conditions are met.
BONUS STAGES: Race to the finish in this top down racer! Winning the race shall unlock
COLOR ALTS : There are now many alt. colors available for Globule AND Que Sera! I had a lot of fun making these!
I hope you'll enjoy all this brand new content. It was a lot of work, but I'm happy this is finally done and it's always a pleasure to bring more stuff to the world of Decline's Drops.
More free content is still coming though, so stay tuned for more news!
Oh by the way: Did you watch the brand new Decline's Drops Direct?
And of course, to celebrate, Decline's Drops is 30% off for two weeks starting now!
Thanks for reading, thanks for playing!
-Drazglb.
Changed files in this update