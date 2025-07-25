Prior to this patch, the transitions for characters & their expression changes would sometimes be slightly delayed. We've also been addressing one-off bugs that have been reported to us about strange face appearances from the Stellifier idols. As a result, we've overhauled the entire system in this version update so now the characters & their expression transitions should be smooth as butter 🫰
Thank you for joining our Stellifier idols on their comeback journey ✨
Version 1.4.9 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
