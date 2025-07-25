🏦 Mode Selection:

Financial Strategy Mode

Focus purely on financial growth, customer service, and smart decision-making.

⚠️ Forget to secure your bank? You’ll lose Bank Points.

No robbers. No weapons. Just pure strategy.

Extreme Banker Mode

Face real threats in a high-stakes environment.

You're not just managing the bank—you’re fighting to survive.



💣 New Features in Extreme Banker Mode:

🌒 A. Night Robbery Event

If you forget to secure key areas (bank door, teller sections, vault) before the day ends…

Expect a surprise break-in overnight. You’ll wake up to a robbed vault and missing funds.

🛡️ B. Armored Robber Event

A dangerous robber may enter the bank during business hours. You must:

Quietly draw your weapon by pressing R multiple times.

Hide it again anytime with Q.

Aim for the legs – head and body are fully armored.

Tie the robber with rope once they’re down.

Hand them off to police outside bank



🏆 5 New Achievements:

Bank Sentinel:

Protect and secure your bank for 1 consecutive day.

Bank Guardian:

Protect and secure your bank for 3 consecutive days.

Bank Protector:

Protect and secure your bank for 10 consecutive days.

Bank Champion:

Protect and secure your bank for 30 consecutive days.

Robber Catcher:

Shoot the robber in the legs, tie their hands, and hand them off to the police.





🧭 A Note From the Devs:

This is just the first phase of Extreme Banker Mode. Much more is coming soon, deeper threats, police systems, hostage scenarios, dynamic robberies, and tough psychological decisions. We released this version early to hear your suggestions and shape the future of this mode with your feedback.











💬 Love the update?

🌟📝 Your reviews make a big difference!

🙏 If you’re enjoying the game, please leave a positive review on Steam, it helps us grow and brings more awesome updates to you faster. 💖🚀

💡 Found bugs or have ideas?

Join our Discord and share your thoughts:

👉 https://discord.gg/wZ3ACd4h4A

Thank you for playing and supporting us!

Strong Bow Games Studio