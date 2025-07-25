 Skip to content
25 July 2025
We've been reviewing all the feedback that has been coming in and made a small quality of life improvement so players can tell which potential love interest route they may achieve when picking back up the game and selecting a save file to load up. From Version 1.4.11 onwards, players will be able to see a love interest indication on their save file. This does not guarantee the route, but just shows the most likely route the player can achieve.

Please note that this indication will show up for new files. For old files prior to this update, the love interest indicator will show up after one tarot card scene has been fully played.

Thank you for playing the game! 🫶

