As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Home Update is complete. It still features significant fixes, but is mostly just implementing suggestions. It seems the bugs are finally letting up! So now we could focus on several new things for villages, and your homes!

CHANGELOG

Added

World Generation: Road signs pointing to nearby locations. Village signs indicating village names.

New Constructions: Monument type: Obelisks (custom landmarks for fast travel), Signs, Fences. Small Forge and Witch House added to buildings. Witch Houses and Small Forges (Blacksmith houses).

Gameplay: Throw button in inventory right-click menu. Varying build times for structures. Villagers may spawn with tools. Merchants now one of 5 types (including tools-merchants). Spellcasting Skill training now scales with spell level.

UI/QoL: Alert text in HUD stays longer if message is longer. Fallback sea water shader for Compatibility Launch Option.



Changed

Mechanics: Area Effects (spells) now apply once on entry and persist until duration ends (no more null attribute errors). Escape Effect now works in Devil Spire. Building Skill’s Reinforce Construction Perk repairs past max durability (instead of temporary increase). Speech Skill’s Dress To Impress Perk now based on Charisma (nerfed).

Balance: Halved effect of attributes on Charisma/Skill Learn. Doubled effect of attributes on Spell Memory. Reduced Physical Power/Weapon Weight impact on Stamina costs. Doubled stats for Beasts (monsters/animals/bosses). Reduced max ailment duration (3600s → 900s). Unarmed self-damage vs. surfaces reduced; Iron Fist Perk now quarters damage.



Fixed

Bugs: Buildings in menu not showing Imperial/Metric sizes. Props (trees, doors, etc.) Defense/Durability scaling. Virtual Keyboard + Gamepad triggering shortcuts. Pause menu button navigation. Parrying projectiles with Disarm/Turnover/Trip. Loading Enchanted Equipment. Upgrading Items sometimes failing. Party members hitting each other causing Disposition loss. Negative Fear/Paralysis preventing Parry/Dodge. Positive Paralysis allowing Jump. Lamp position when used (light visibility). Counterfeit (Cold) Coins set to level 9. Crash when killing party-member Animals/Summons indoors. Steam Achievements ( Unstoppable , Stealth Takedown ) and Stats. Summoned creatures not despawning immediately on death. Stacked items equipping entire stack. Ranged Weapons repair cost (no longer 1.5x melee cost). Traps incorrectly checking for Perks. Dungeon minimap wall material darkness in Devil Spire. NPCs stuck entering/leaving dungeons/houses. Shatter item VFX not deleting. Humanoids unable to splash water when swimming. Dance/Fear causing dead targets to resurrect/die repeatedly. Death Effect triggering on already-dead characters. Stutters near far-off Gather Spots.

UI/UX: Combine Slots no longer reset after combining. Combat Tutorial now only triggers on dealing/taking damage. Cancel button disabled during world re-generation.



Balance/Tweaks

Respawn with full SP (prevents cliff-fall loops).

No XP from killing party members (including Summons).

One-Shot Protection: <1 damage at 1 HP does nothing.

Reduced scaling variance on branched (savannah) trees.

Distant trees now match loaded counterparts in size.

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.