Hi everyone!

The first major update for the Curse of Dominion demo is now live. Here’s exactly what’s new:

Erindos – Player Hub

Speak with your allies between battles.

Prepare for upcoming missions, swap gear, and manage your party.

Reclassing System (up to Level 15)

Experiment with new classes and builds as your units grow.

Persistent Saves

Your progress now carries over between play sessions.

Existing saves should still load, but starting fresh is recommended for the clearest experience.

Equipment Management

Customize each unit’s weapons and accessories from the hub for deeper strategy.

Coming Soon

Interactive Tutorials – targeted for release in the next two weeks to ease new players into combat, class changes, and hub functions.

Thank you for playing and for all the feedback so far. Keep sharing your thoughts in the Steam discussions—it’s a huge help!

— Brock