 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19363370 Edited 25 July 2025 – 20:13:57 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

The first major update for the Curse of Dominion demo is now live. Here’s exactly what’s new:

Erindos – Player Hub

  • Speak with your allies between battles.

  • Prepare for upcoming missions, swap gear, and manage your party.

Reclassing System (up to Level 15)

  • Experiment with new classes and builds as your units grow.

Persistent Saves

  • Your progress now carries over between play sessions.

  • Existing saves should still load, but starting fresh is recommended for the clearest experience.

Equipment Management

  • Customize each unit’s weapons and accessories from the hub for deeper strategy.

Coming Soon

  • Interactive Tutorials – targeted for release in the next two weeks to ease new players into combat, class changes, and hub functions.

Thank you for playing and for all the feedback so far. Keep sharing your thoughts in the Steam discussions—it’s a huge help!

— Brock

Changed files in this update

Depot 3575922
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link