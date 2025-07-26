Fixed achievement "How to Become a Max Level Bounty Hunter in the Starting Village" being granted without defeating all bounty monsters sometimes.



Bonus items for the event can now be unlocked in any game mode after finishing the event.



Bounty Hunt invaders no longer trigger any traps.



Fixed contracts not displaying curse duration.



Fixed CPUs not trying to avoid panels with Banner cards in co-op.



Fixed Fluffy and Fuzzy not interacting properly with All Guns At The Ready.



Fixed units with special set of poses being stuck on pose 6 upon playing Chef's Special.



Backdoor Trade no longer triggers Protection Fee



Fixed Long Arms effect not being ignored by Nico.



Fixed transparency issue with the moving Robo Balls (and Shifu Robot) in Shipyard's background.



Simplified Event Tutorial for Bounty Hungers.



After evaluating feedback, updated the following Character Difficulty ratings:

Krilalaris 2

Ceoreparque 3

Sweet Maker 2

Mio (Festive) 2

Chuu 2



The next part of Ellie and Lulu's adventure, the Bounty Hungers event, is being rerun! It's a great time for all new players to continue the story and collect the rewards!Bounty Hungers is live until August 23, and doesn't feature new rewards for players who already completed it.Other changes in version 3.26.1:See you on the hunt!