25 July 2025 Build 19363121
- The maze level is now way less random and has more exit signs showing where to go speeding up gameplay a lot
- Tasklist has been improved in the office levels making things more clearly
- Frank deals damage over time now instead of killing the player instantly
- Made it easier to throw the potatoes into the basket
- Added extra savegames in the level with the parkour part
- Made it much easier to find the exit when you run from the boss
- Fixed the teleporters so they trigger when player is standing on them already
- Electric floors do less damage in the last level, making it easier to jump over
- Removed a few doors and added arrows in the level with orange/white rooms making it much easier
- Added more subtitles and info in the final office scene
+ various small fixes and improvements

