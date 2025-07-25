- The maze level is now way less random and has more exit signs showing where to go speeding up gameplay a lot

- Tasklist has been improved in the office levels making things more clearly

- Frank deals damage over time now instead of killing the player instantly

- Made it easier to throw the potatoes into the basket

- Added extra savegames in the level with the parkour part

- Made it much easier to find the exit when you run from the boss

- Fixed the teleporters so they trigger when player is standing on them already

- Electric floors do less damage in the last level, making it easier to jump over

- Removed a few doors and added arrows in the level with orange/white rooms making it much easier

- Added more subtitles and info in the final office scene

+ various small fixes and improvements