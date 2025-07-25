- The maze level is now way less random and has more exit signs showing where to go speeding up gameplay a lot
- Tasklist has been improved in the office levels making things more clearly
- Frank deals damage over time now instead of killing the player instantly
- Made it easier to throw the potatoes into the basket
- Added extra savegames in the level with the parkour part
- Made it much easier to find the exit when you run from the boss
- Fixed the teleporters so they trigger when player is standing on them already
- Electric floors do less damage in the last level, making it easier to jump over
- Removed a few doors and added arrows in the level with orange/white rooms making it much easier
- Added more subtitles and info in the final office scene
+ various small fixes and improvements
Improvements and fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3791411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update