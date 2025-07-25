Version 0.2.2.1 Happy Birthday Bloobs

Updates:

Herbology Changes, Potion time is now defaulted to 60 seconds.

All Shop keeper npc's have now been updated.

Mining, Foraging, Woodcutting, Fishing Base action speed change from 3 seconds to 1.495 seconds.

New Players will now receive Cookies and a Chic Soul.

Magic Teleports buttons now update with the players level.

Bug Fixes:

Imbuing Skill Guide Altars will now update on level up.

Relfect damage now correctly damages enemies and will never miss.

Prestiging magic will now reset your selected spell back to Level 1.

Fixed an issue where BM would not assign bosses after purchasing Boss task increase.

Enemy should now correctly die and teleport.