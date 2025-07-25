

Chinese (and possibly other languages) broken Localization Hotfix



There was a very significant bug that could cause some UI's to not properly load if the localization token had incorrect formatting, Planar Portals were the worst offender (you could not interact with the UI at all), but there were others affected in minor ways. I deeply apologize for the lack of care here, any help with anything regarding localization is super appreciated.



* Fixed Chinese string tokens for planar portals, power windows, time of day

* Added defense against bad tokens - if this ever happens again, just the string will break and not the whole window

If you see any weirdness in strings (beyond Gale Generator tooltip, known, will fix soon)



* Also found and fixed a bug - Portal Keystones are actually an hour now as the previous patch note stated.