 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19362987 Edited 25 July 2025 – 20:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Statue moves at 0.1 speed when crouched

frogman has 1200 life. Will be killed in one ak 47 mag. smg's need more to kill it

collision complexity of meshes increased on Ruin making movement smoother for melee team

Some larger windows

Frogman now has access to 4 frag grenades doing 150 damage on direct hit.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3448941
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link