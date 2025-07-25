movement fix, map fix, frog man 4 grenades
Statue moves at 0.1 speed when crouched
frogman has 1200 life. Will be killed in one ak 47 mag. smg's need more to kill it
collision complexity of meshes increased on Ruin making movement smoother for melee team
Some larger windows
Frogman now has access to 4 frag grenades doing 150 damage on direct hit.
