25 July 2025 Build 19362945 Edited 26 July 2025 – 00:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed falling through the ground in certain areas of the Cave of Darkness.

  • Fixed not being able to build the armor stand.

~Captain Cake

