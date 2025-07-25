Focus Action has been improved: Focus will now remain in effect as long as there are undiscovered main objectives. This greatly helps with seamlessly navigating from one objective to the next. Units will now revert to Hold Ground if a main objective is completed and no other one is available.

Reminder: VIPs and Package carriers treat the Extraction Point as their main objective, while the rest of the units treat the VIP or the Package carrier as their main objective until extraction.