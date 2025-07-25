Features / Changes
PAUSE IS HERE! Well, it’s more of a significant slow-down, but the purpose is the same. This has been one of the most commonly requested features, and we really hope it makes the game more accessible for everyone.
Screen Resolution settings have been added.
Focus Action has been improved: Focus will now remain in effect as long as there are undiscovered main objectives. This greatly helps with seamlessly navigating from one objective to the next. Units will now revert to Hold Ground if a main objective is completed and no other one is available.
Reminder: VIPs and Package carriers treat the Extraction Point as their main objective, while the rest of the units treat the VIP or the Package carrier as their main objective until extraction.
MACE received several reports that Morse was not performing to Commanders' expectations. We’ve modified his genome:
Power: 5 → 6
Accuracy: 30 → 40
Reduced the volume of the “typing sound” after battle.
Added lines from two more male voice actors.
Bug Fixes
You can now interrupt an Override command by giving a Retask command, even if the unit is already under one.
After the last update, shots that didn’t hit the target would not appear at all. Fixed.
During Extract, the speed bonus was incorrectly set to +3 instead of +4. Fixed.
Balancing
Fallback speed bonus: +2 → +3
VIP Speed: 20 → 22
What’s Next?
We still have a few quality-of-life improvements and fixes planned for the remainder of July. After that, we’ll move on to new content and announce the Roadmap.
If you’re enjoying the game, please consider leaving a review — it really helps us.
Thank you all for your feedback — keep it coming!
Changed files in this update