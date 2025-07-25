 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19362673 Edited 25 July 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Additions:
3 new popups, including 1 new minigame!
- Added Countdown Popup, it spawns more popups!
- Added a Laser Light Popup, I plan on adding some decorations to it soon!
- Added a High Risk Popup, roll a dice and see if you are lucky or unlucky, closes or spawns the number of popups indicated on the die!
- Added text descriptions to each of the apps, including descriptions for each minigame in the Training app
- Changed the shape of the cup in the Fill the Cup minigame to be more cuplike
- Made some backend code changes to allow for more additions in the future
- Changed which popups spawn with each App, so you can no longer spawn additional popups in the Zen game mode.
- Changed the yellow Circle in the maze minigame to the cheese wedge icon

As always, check out the full update log in the Changelog in game!
I am hoping to include more large changes for v14 very soon, so keep your eyes peeled!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3509121
