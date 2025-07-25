Additions:

3 new popups, including 1 new minigame!

- Added Countdown Popup, it spawns more popups!

- Added a Laser Light Popup, I plan on adding some decorations to it soon!

- Added a High Risk Popup, roll a dice and see if you are lucky or unlucky, closes or spawns the number of popups indicated on the die!

- Added text descriptions to each of the apps, including descriptions for each minigame in the Training app

- Changed the shape of the cup in the Fill the Cup minigame to be more cuplike

- Made some backend code changes to allow for more additions in the future

- Changed which popups spawn with each App, so you can no longer spawn additional popups in the Zen game mode.

- Changed the yellow Circle in the maze minigame to the cheese wedge icon



As always, check out the full update log in the Changelog in game!

I am hoping to include more large changes for v14 very soon, so keep your eyes peeled!