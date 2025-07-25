Capturing CharactersRestart the game and steam to pick it up!
Fix bug that resulted Capture Success chance being much too high
Fix bug that prevented Capture after Ruler Surrender Conversation
Enemy Combatants can no longer be Captured while they're Fighting
Aggro nearby Allies when a Character is being Captured
Fix bug that caused in-progress Attacks to Aggro the Prisoner after Capture
Fix bug that could cause an invalid War when Capturing a Ruler that has not Surrendered
NPC Rulers no longer immediately surrender if Captured during an Envoy
Thanks for the Reports!
Third Person
Fix bug that prevented Movement when being Treated in 3p
Thanks for the Report!
NPC Defenses
Fix bug that could Teleport Defenders to new Positions while the Player is present
Door Debug
Gate Debug Context Commands behind Prop Debug Mode
