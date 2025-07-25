Hotfix

Capturing Characters

Fix bug that resulted Capture Success chance being much too high

Fix bug that prevented Capture after Ruler Surrender Conversation

Enemy Combatants can no longer be Captured while they're Fighting

Aggro nearby Allies when a Character is being Captured

Fix bug that caused in-progress Attacks to Aggro the Prisoner after Capture

Fix bug that could cause an invalid War when Capturing a Ruler that has not Surrendered

NPC Rulers no longer immediately surrender if Captured during an Envoy

Thanks for the Reports!



Third Person

Fix bug that prevented Movement when being Treated in 3p

Thanks for the Report!



NPC Defenses

Fix bug that could Teleport Defenders to new Positions while the Player is present



Door Debug

Gate Debug Context Commands behind Prop Debug Mode Restart the game and steam to pick it up!