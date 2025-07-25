 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19362616 Edited 25 July 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
This update contains a few fixes for the previous update and introduces some more content for Act 2.

New
  • Act 2 god influence abilities and rate increase.


Changes
  • Enemies need the "Highly Resistant" trait to gain an affliction Immunity.
  • Elite Demon Traitor cloaking frequency adjusted.
  • Divine Hand bracer reduces armor break potential of normal attacks.


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed projectiles from the toxic arrow spell not functioning when indoors.
  • Fixed crash that sometimes occurs with the phantom bosses in god hunt.
  • Fixed behavior bug with Mara'Lenna's 2nd phase on high difficulty settings.
  • Fixed button config for players 2-4 from the main menu options.
  • Fixed graphical bug with the desolation skill from the mythic ifrit ring.

