New
- Act 2 god influence abilities and rate increase.
Changes
- Enemies need the "Highly Resistant" trait to gain an affliction Immunity.
- Elite Demon Traitor cloaking frequency adjusted.
- Divine Hand bracer reduces armor break potential of normal attacks.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed projectiles from the toxic arrow spell not functioning when indoors.
- Fixed crash that sometimes occurs with the phantom bosses in god hunt.
- Fixed behavior bug with Mara'Lenna's 2nd phase on high difficulty settings.
- Fixed button config for players 2-4 from the main menu options.
- Fixed graphical bug with the desolation skill from the mythic ifrit ring.
