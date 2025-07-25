 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19362611 Edited 25 July 2025 – 18:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a crash involving clicking on the Discord link.
  • Maybe really finally fixed the .Net issue, good grief.
  • Fixed some silliness with alt-tabbing, fullscreen, and various resolutions.

Changed files in this update

Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link