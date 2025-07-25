 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19362607
-Treasure added to the building above the gym and in the museum
-Camera shot changed in two scenes in Family Mode
-In a quest, two characters have an idle animation when they're not moving instead of continuing to run
-The Balanced and Performance graphics options allow you to slightly reduce the grass for better performance

