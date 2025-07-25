 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19362570
Update notes via Steam Community
- Major Performance Update -- if you have an older machine or integrated graphics machine, we'd be curious to know how it runs for you!
- Hint and Quality of Life Fixes - better hints on a few quests and tuning of some spawning to prevent you from getting stuck on a few troublesome quests

UP NEXT
- We are compiling your feedback onto a Trello board we will share, and also launching a new Map Editor contest so that maps you design can be featured in upcoming playtests

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3699801
