This update EARNED the title of 2.0. It's a behemoth, and essentially, a whole new game.

Update v2.0

Combat Overhaul

Combat has received the most MASSIVE overhaul I think it could ever get. Everything got touched. Everything.

Removed Combat Buff - This was part of an older version of the game, where your attacks could miss if they weren't "Accurate" enough. But that got scrapped a while ago, and the Combat Buff got rolled into granting Extra Damage. It was too much and too complex, so I removed it.

By removing the Combat Buff, it made me have to look at the values inside the combat system. So I did, and it came with some massive tweaks.

Rebuilt Health Values - The first is that you now have less Hit Points. Instead of the value being “Health x 25 = HP”, it’s now “Health x 10 = HP”.

Rebuilt Defense Values - Defense also got changed, and was reduced. Every piece of Armour grants the same amount of Defense. This means no piece is more valuable than another. The exception is Shields and Wards. Shields are now 4x stronger than armour, and wards are 2x stronger.

Rebuild Damage Values - Your Damage is now much easier to calculate and understand. It’s your Weapons attack damage, multiplied by the Damage Multiplier of the Spell you used. You also get a small boost depending on your Skill Level for the weapon’s Combat Type.

But it wasn’t just values that changed, but how you fight as well.

Click/Tap to Attack - To attack an Enemy, you now Click/Tap and can Hold to attack them. This will also AUTOMATICALLY aim you towards the Enemy before the Attack so you hit them.

Semi-Seeking Projectiles - Along with the new auto-aim, your attacks will also “Sem-Seek” the enemy you click on. It will Aim at the Enemy, then fire in a straight line. This removes the old problem of being in positions where you can’t hit the Enemy because they’re in a deadspot that you can’t actually aim at. However, it can miss if the Enemy moves away before the attack arrives.

Attack Speed Increase - You’ll now attack faster for all Combat Types, but certain types are slower than others. From Fastest to Slowest: Ranged -> Melee -> Magic

This helps balance out the new Damage values, and the newest Attack Style.

Magic Area of Effect Attacks - I’ve converted 3 of the Magic Spells to AoE attacks. Once the spell hits an Enemy, it’ll also hit every enemy in a radius around it for HALF or QUARTER damage depending on the enemy’s distance from impact.

Melee Area of Effect Attacks - I’ve added a 4th Attack for Melee called “Flurry”, that’s an AoE attack. Unlike the Magic spells, this attack does FULL damage in the immediate area around you. It’s much smaller than the Magic AoE radius though.

PlayerBar Changes

Spells are Toggles, not Actions - The Spells in the PlayerBar are now Toggles for which Spell to use, instead of a button to Cast the Spell. So now you select your Attack, and then click/tap the Enemy to attack with the Attack you’ve selected.

Potion Pouch Changes - The Potion Pouch used to be a PopUp, but now it’s part of the PlayerBar. This means it won’t disappear when accessing the Inventory, when the “Level Up” Alerts fire, or any other time.

Dungeon Overhaul

Dungeons also got some love, and I fixed a few things that were busted.

Mobs Spawn in Random Location around Player - This was always supposed to be the case, but the Spawning function preferred the Top-Left position above all else, so Enemy’s would always spawn there. Now, they’ll spawn anywhere around the Player.

Mob Spawn Count Increased - Another feature that never really worked right; Mobs now spawn in GROUPS. It scales based on Dungeon Level, but it’ll go from 1 all the way up to 5.

Persistent Loot Objects - Unopened Loot Chests will now stick around when you come back from a Paused game, or return to a previous Level. This includes Mob Drops as well.

Mob Drops Now Spawned by Dungeon - This is a performance boost thing. Originally, the Mob would spawn its loot chest on death, but it had to load the Loot Object, initialize it, then spawn an item. Now, the Mob simply passes its Loot Table into the Dungeon on Death, and the Dungeon spawns the Chest. It uses the same system as Dungeon Loot, so there’s nothing to load or initialize anymore, improving game performance.

Inventory Tweaks

Removed Player Info Screen - The Player Info screen is gone, and it’s been shifted to be Below the Equipped Items. This allows you to quickly see which piece of Armour or Weapon is better or worse when equipping.

Inspect Screen Persists - When Inspecting an Item, you can now click on any of the Equipped Items and it will switch to Inspecting that Item. It no longer requires 27 clicks to inspect your equipment.

Introducing Cards - Cards are an item you can Loot from Chests inside the Dungeon. They will give you a boost to certain values while equipped, but have a limited number of Uses before they’re destroyed.

Tavern Tweaks - The Layout was slightly altered to allow for the new Deck Table to be placed inside of it.

Hardcore Dungeons

The Classic Dungeon Crawler comes to Dungeon Dwellers.

Game Mode Selection Screen - After creating your Character, you’ll be asked to choose between Hardcore and Normal. Normal is Dungeon Dwellers as it always has been. Hardcore is the new Dungeon Only game mode.

Hardcore Mode - Smaller Dungeons, 50 Depth Maximum, with Loot limited to Gear and Potions. It’s designed to play like the classic Dungeon Crawlers of old. The Difficulty will Scale as you increase Floors. You start on Dungeon Level 1, until you reach Dungeon Level 15.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Inventory not outputting Correct Damage Value

Fixed No Icon Error in Loot Chests

Fixed Arrow Attacks using Wrong Speed Multiplier

Fixed Dungeon Only Building using 1 Tileset

Fixed Boss Dungeons not Spawning

Fixed Ladder not Spawning Player in Correct Spot

Fixed Dweller, Yilani and Bosxix Death Sounds not playing

Fixed Light Bleed in Tavern

Fixed Crash on Quest Completion