Fixed edit faith color button



Fixed Adopt Religion bug



Fixed WASD movement when saving custom map



Fixed age value not updating in the nation inspector when hitting the random nation button



Increased Custom map max size from 800x800 to 1000x1000



Fixed issues with custom map preview screenshots



Added 4th bigger brush size



​Some small fixes and additions!Still working on a solution for the castle/marker bug I've been seeing, and a few others. As always, let me know about any other bugs or issues you find :)