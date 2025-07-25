- Fixed edit faith color button
- Fixed Adopt Religion bug
- Fixed WASD movement when saving custom map
- Fixed age value not updating in the nation inspector when hitting the random nation button
- Increased Custom map max size from 800x800 to 1000x1000
- Fixed issues with custom map preview screenshots
- Added 4th bigger brush size
Still working on a solution for the castle/marker bug I've been seeing, and a few others. As always, let me know about any other bugs or issues you find :)
Changed files in this update