25 July 2025 Build 19362472 Edited 25 July 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
​Some small fixes and additions!

  • Fixed edit faith color button
  • Fixed Adopt Religion bug
  • Fixed WASD movement when saving custom map
  • Fixed age value not updating in the nation inspector when hitting the random nation button
  • Increased Custom map max size from 800x800 to 1000x1000
  • Fixed issues with custom map preview screenshots
  • Added 4th bigger brush size


Still working on a solution for the castle/marker bug I've been seeing, and a few others. As always, let me know about any other bugs or issues you find :)

Changed files in this update

