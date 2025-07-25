 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Closed Beta Testers! In preparation for tonight's closed beta test session, we've released 2.9.2-RC09, which is a ~12 MB update. Here's what's changed in this build:

Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC09) | Steam Release Update

🔧 General Updates

  • \[DEV] Removed non-functioning Theatre controls.

🌐 User Interface

  • \[DEV] Made the Multiplayer Advanced window slightly bigger.

🎮 Gameplay

  • Fixed the wall rechargers ban command (sv_aura_ban_recharg) not working.

  • HEV wall-chargers & batteries no longer work if Shield Regeneration is on.

