Hey Closed Beta Testers! In preparation for tonight's closed beta test session, we've released 2.9.2-RC09, which is a ~12 MB update. Here's what's changed in this build:
Season 9, Patch II (v2.9.2-RC09) | Steam Release Update
🔧 General Updates
\[DEV] Removed non-functioning Theatre controls.
🌐 User Interface
\[DEV] Made the Multiplayer Advanced window slightly bigger.
🎮 Gameplay
Fixed the wall rechargers ban command (sv_aura_ban_recharg) not working.
HEV wall-chargers & batteries no longer work if Shield Regeneration is on.
