25 July 2025 Build 19362284 Edited 25 July 2025 – 18:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
-Adjusted the buy pricing on treasure items. They don't normally show up in the shop and only in the black market. The target is that they will be purchasable, when they show up, for a price higher than their sell price but less than their refined sell price.
-Black market price multiplier 2X->1.5X.
-(Undocumented from previous patch) Fixed an issue with player states interacting with being removed at the wrong time.

