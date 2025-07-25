-Adjusted the buy pricing on treasure items. They don't normally show up in the shop and only in the black market. The target is that they will be purchasable, when they show up, for a price higher than their sell price but less than their refined sell price.

-Black market price multiplier 2X->1.5X.

-(Undocumented from previous patch) Fixed an issue with player states interacting with being removed at the wrong time.