Major 26 July 2025 Build 19362211 Edited 26 July 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 6.0 brings a major overhaul to Psebay. This is more than just an update — it's a complete reimagining of the game.

What’s changed

  • Every level. Reimagined.
    Classic stages have been rebalanced and rebuilt from scratch. New levels expand the journey, with improved flow, challenge, and atmosphere.

  • A new visual identity.
    Graphics, lighting, and effects have all been upgraded to deliver a sharper, more immersive world. The mood is deeper. The landscapes — more expressive.

  • Sound. Reinvented.
    All music and sound design have been replaced with entirely new compositions and effects, carefully crafted to match the tone and rhythm of the game.

  • An interface that gets out of the way.
    The main menu and overall UI have been redesigned to be cleaner, faster, and more focused. Everything you need, nothing you don’t.

  • The editor, evolved.
    The level editor has been completely overhauled — with new tools, brush types, visual layers, and intuitive controls. Building levels is now smoother, more powerful, and more creative than ever.

A full breakdown of changes from v.5 and v.6 is available here:

https://btnchs.space/psebay-updates

A few things to note

  • Steam Workshop is temporarily unavailable in this release. It will return later as a fully integrated in-game section.

  • Version 4 remains available in the Steam beta branch v.4. If you prefer the classic experience, you can switch to it at any time via the game’s properties.

  • For updates and behind-the-scenes development, follow the new official X account: https://x.com/btnchsx

Psebay v.6 is available now.

Welcome back.

