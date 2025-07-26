Version 6.0 brings a major overhaul to Psebay. This is more than just an update — it's a complete reimagining of the game.
What’s changed
Every level. Reimagined.
Classic stages have been rebalanced and rebuilt from scratch. New levels expand the journey, with improved flow, challenge, and atmosphere.
A new visual identity.
Graphics, lighting, and effects have all been upgraded to deliver a sharper, more immersive world. The mood is deeper. The landscapes — more expressive.
Sound. Reinvented.
All music and sound design have been replaced with entirely new compositions and effects, carefully crafted to match the tone and rhythm of the game.
An interface that gets out of the way.
The main menu and overall UI have been redesigned to be cleaner, faster, and more focused. Everything you need, nothing you don’t.
The editor, evolved.
The level editor has been completely overhauled — with new tools, brush types, visual layers, and intuitive controls. Building levels is now smoother, more powerful, and more creative than ever.
A full breakdown of changes from v.5 and v.6 is available here:
https://btnchs.space/psebay-updates
A few things to note
Steam Workshop is temporarily unavailable in this release. It will return later as a fully integrated in-game section.
Version 4 remains available in the Steam beta branch v.4. If you prefer the classic experience, you can switch to it at any time via the game’s properties.
For updates and behind-the-scenes development, follow the new official X account: https://x.com/btnchsx
Psebay v.6 is available now.
Welcome back.
Changed files in this update