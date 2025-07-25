Version 0.6453 Alpha
Help
■ Added some missing help inputs
■ Added more input help
Inputs
■ Fixed error with can rebind input to left or right thumbstick on controller
■ Fixed error with not change help inputs while using controller or keyboard in vehicle
Level Design
■ Fixed some reported map issues
■ Fixed error with water volume not get to bottom of voxel
Multiplayer
■ Fixed error with not sync price signs at gas station for client
■ Fixed error with can sometimes not attach item to other item but the slot is free
■ Fixed error with not update canister name depends on type of fuel for client after join the game
■ Fixed error with not show item "fuelspout01" while attached at item "petrolcanister" at correct location for client
■ Fixed error with not show item "beacon" while attached at vehicle "excavator01" at correct location for client
■ Fixed error with not show item "beacon" while attached at vehicle "excavator02" at correct location for client
■ Fixed error with can not pay fuel gas station as client
Added
■ Added feature to sell unused or wrong fuel back to gas station
Reworked
■ Reworked function for pickup and drop item
■ Reworked function to attach item to other items
Functionality
■ Added function to rescue player or vehicle outside the water
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with not detect water with item "waterfilter01" if to deep
■ Fixed error with not change or activate quick slot while in item camera
What's planned for Next Updates?
■ New vehicle system (in progress)
■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart
■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries
■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat
■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots
Roadmap https://trello.com/b/9BvFjvFQ/gold-hunter-roadmap-early-access
Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter
We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".
Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː
