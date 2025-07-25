 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19362099 Edited 25 July 2025 – 19:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


Help

■ Added some missing help inputs
■ Added more input help

Inputs

■ Fixed error with can rebind input to left or right thumbstick on controller
■ Fixed error with not change help inputs while using controller or keyboard in vehicle

Level Design

■ Fixed some reported map issues
■ Fixed error with water volume not get to bottom of voxel

Multiplayer

■ Fixed error with not sync price signs at gas station for client
■ Fixed error with can sometimes not attach item to other item but the slot is free
■ Fixed error with not update canister name depends on type of fuel for client after join the game
■ Fixed error with not show item "fuelspout01" while attached at item "petrolcanister" at correct location for client
■ Fixed error with not show item "beacon" while attached at vehicle "excavator01" at correct location for client
■ Fixed error with not show item "beacon" while attached at vehicle "excavator02" at correct location for client
■ Fixed error with can not pay fuel gas station as client

Added

■ Added feature to sell unused or wrong fuel back to gas station





Reworked

■ Reworked function for pickup and drop item
■ Reworked function to attach item to other items

Functionality

■ Added function to rescue player or vehicle outside the water

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with not detect water with item "waterfilter01" if to deep
■ Fixed error with not change or activate quick slot while in item camera

What's planned for Next Updates?

■ New vehicle system (in progress)
■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart
■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries
■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat
■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots




Roadmap https://trello.com/b/9BvFjvFQ/gold-hunter-roadmap-early-access

Discord https://discord.gg/goldhunter


We look forward to your bug reports, you can create them directly in the game with "F8".

Thank you for your continued support of Gold Hunter ːsteamhappyː

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Gold Hunter Depot 1082451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link