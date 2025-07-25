Help

■ Added some missing help inputs■ Added more input help■ Fixed error with can rebind input to left or right thumbstick on controller■ Fixed error with not change help inputs while using controller or keyboard in vehicle■ Fixed some reported map issues■ Fixed error with water volume not get to bottom of voxel■ Fixed error with not sync price signs at gas station for client■ Fixed error with can sometimes not attach item to other item but the slot is free■ Fixed error with not update canister name depends on type of fuel for client after join the game■ Fixed error with not show item "fuelspout01" while attached at item "petrolcanister" at correct location for client■ Fixed error with not show item "beacon" while attached at vehicle "excavator01" at correct location for client■ Fixed error with not show item "beacon" while attached at vehicle "excavator02" at correct location for client■ Fixed error with can not pay fuel gas station as client■ Added feature to sell unused or wrong fuel back to gas station■ Reworked function for pickup and drop item■ Reworked function to attach item to other items■ Added function to rescue player or vehicle outside the water■ Fixed error with not detect water with item "waterfilter01" if to deep■ Fixed error with not change or activate quick slot while in item camera■ New vehicle system (in progress)■ Chain System, Forklift, Wheelbarrow, Pushcart■ Spliter Water and Electric, Solar Panels and Batteries■ Company System, Paycheck, Buy/Rent Claims and Chat■ Different Difficulty again, Autosave Slots