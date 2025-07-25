- Bug Fix: clicking on the developer command while bartending can get player stuck.
- Bug Fix: if upgrading skill after crafting, the player script will bug out and causing unexpected issues. Also disallow crafting after 2AM.
- Bug Fix: during shopping, the player can no longer buy things from the shopping cart if player can't afford it. Similarly, the player can't sell if npc can't afford it either.
- Bug Fix: Adjusted the typos in the dialogue, items descriptions and task descriptions.
- Bug Fix: attempt to fix customers merge together when they checkout their rooms in the morning.
- Bug Fix: fixed a bug when player is hiring a staff from the hiring report, player fails due to no available staff slots, and the player script bug out.
- Remap the developer command to F12 so it can't easily be accessible.
Version 0.728 Magic Inn Playtest Bug Fixes Patch
