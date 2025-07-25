 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19362008 Edited 25 July 2025 – 18:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: clicking on the developer command while bartending can get player stuck.
  • Bug Fix: if upgrading skill after crafting, the player script will bug out and causing unexpected issues. Also disallow crafting after 2AM.
  • Bug Fix: during shopping, the player can no longer buy things from the shopping cart if player can't afford it. Similarly, the player can't sell if npc can't afford it either.
  • Bug Fix: Adjusted the typos in the dialogue, items descriptions and task descriptions.
  • Bug Fix: attempt to fix customers merge together when they checkout their rooms in the morning.
  • Bug Fix: fixed a bug when player is hiring a staff from the hiring report, player fails due to no available staff slots, and the player script bug out.
  • Remap the developer command to F12 so it can't easily be accessible.

