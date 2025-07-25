 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19361968 Edited 25 July 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Variants not showing up when bought 🐞

  • Fixed a few herb images

  • Fixed naming issue of herbs

Discord Bug Bord = 🐞

Changed files in this update

Depot 3789061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link