25 July 2025 Build 19361764
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 0.99.12

Fixed

  • Fixed resource delivery to modules with pass-through conveyors.
  • Fixed resource display on the market when adding them to the cart.
  • Restored missing resources in contract filters.
  • Removed the “Producing” status when the Helium‑3 Extractor is idle.
  • Fixed an issue where the sound for clicking on points of interest ignored volume settings (this time for sure).
  • Removed decimal values from production display on outposts.
  • The game now pauses when entering the Commercial Center from the Orbital Map.
  • Fixed filter reset on a distributor if another distributor without filters was placed after it.
  • When selecting the first conveyor point, right-clicking now cancels the selection instead of exiting conveyor placement mode.
  • Minor localization fixes.


Added

  • Added a confirmation prompt for colonist evacuation when attempting to demolish a Living Block on an outpost.
  • Added a conveyor for supplying Slag to the Mushroom Farm (for existing saves with Mushroom Farms, they will need to be rebuilt for the supply to work).
  • Added spacing in the tooltip for buying and selling prices of resources.
  • Added buying and selling price tooltip to the top resource panel.


Balance Changes

  • Slag weight reduced from 20 to 15
  • Reduced the number of customized contracts in favor of generated ones in the general contract list (40 → 35)
  • Increased base market price of carbon fiber from 680 to 780
  • Contract balance update: as the player's factory grows, contracts become larger (+10–50%)
  • Contract balance update: as contract volume increases, profit margin decreases (-5–20%)
  • Thermonuclear generator energy output reduced from 1000 to 600

Changed files in this update

