Patch 0.99.12
Fixed
- Fixed resource delivery to modules with pass-through conveyors.
- Fixed resource display on the market when adding them to the cart.
- Restored missing resources in contract filters.
- Removed the “Producing” status when the Helium‑3 Extractor is idle.
- Fixed an issue where the sound for clicking on points of interest ignored volume settings (this time for sure).
- Removed decimal values from production display on outposts.
- The game now pauses when entering the Commercial Center from the Orbital Map.
- Fixed filter reset on a distributor if another distributor without filters was placed after it.
- When selecting the first conveyor point, right-clicking now cancels the selection instead of exiting conveyor placement mode.
- Minor localization fixes.
Added
- Added a confirmation prompt for colonist evacuation when attempting to demolish a Living Block on an outpost.
- Added a conveyor for supplying Slag to the Mushroom Farm (for existing saves with Mushroom Farms, they will need to be rebuilt for the supply to work).
- Added spacing in the tooltip for buying and selling prices of resources.
- Added buying and selling price tooltip to the top resource panel.
Balance Changes
- Slag weight reduced from 20 to 15
- Reduced the number of customized contracts in favor of generated ones in the general contract list (40 → 35)
- Increased base market price of carbon fiber from 680 to 780
- Contract balance update: as the player's factory grows, contracts become larger (+10–50%)
- Contract balance update: as contract volume increases, profit margin decreases (-5–20%)
- Thermonuclear generator energy output reduced from 1000 to 600
