25 July 2025 Build 19361641
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
This update fixes the problem of repeated levels appearing during the game. Now, before reaching "39 anomalies encountered", the anomalies encountered by players will no longer appear.
If the player reaches "39 anomalies encountered", all levels will be reset (that is, refresh the level), but it will not affect the number of anomalies encountered.

This update may affect the save data, which means it may affect the "number of exceptions encountered" in the game. If there are players affected, I would like to apologize to you here. I'm sorry.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3859911
