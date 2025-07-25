 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19361584
Greetings Scavs! Another update is upon us. This update focuses on a new unit for Europa, a new region to scavenge, new weapon customization parts, additional performance improvements, and other meaningful additions and improvements!

Note the file size on this update is fairly large. Thanks for tolerating that and we are working on cutting this down in future updates.

StiltWalker 1.0 Arrives

Europa introduces even more firepower to the battlefield! The StiltWalker is a multi-legged destruction machine: equipped with multiple missile and machinegun weapon systems.

Its peripheral missile systems are direct-fire, but its core missile systems are ATGM guided munitions that will sail into the sky before raining down on Europa’s foes with deadly homing accuracy.

It is also equipped with a point defense system that can detonate explosive munitions that are fired at it from a distance.

If any of its weaponry is destroyed, the debris just might be lootable…

New Region Accessible: Lost Angels

Lost Angels is now available to explore!

This ruined city provides a whole new environment to scavenge and survive. The destroyed environment presents its own unique challenges. Watch those corners! There are also Lost Angels specific quests to accomplish.

This region is a work in progress.

Performance Improved

Additional performance improvements have been made to make sure your scavenging is as smooth as possible. In addition to a myriad of tweaks, the following have been added:

  • New users now have recommended graphics settings applied based on their GPU

  • Improved Animation Performance and increased frame budget: this will help minimize visible animation throttling

  • Added FSR3 & AMD Frame Generation Support

  • Added TAAU as an alternative to TSR for upscaling

  • Fixed possible inconsistent behaviors with internal render resolution in Graphics Options menu

  • Reduced the AI spawn cost to minimize stalls when squads are spawned in

  • Optimized large assets for both runtime memory and disk size

  • Several performance improvements to the Frozen Swamp Region

  • Fixed Motion Blur Setting and provided a slider to control intensity. (is enabled by default)

  • Fixed issue where DLSS may fail to initialize 

  • Fixed issue where DLSS may only work after re-applying graphics settings

  • Variable Rate Shading is now off as intended while FSR3 or DLSS is enabled

Player Movement & Additional Features

Player movement has been improved this update:

  • The sense of weight has been improved, giving the characters a better sense of weight and presence in the world

  • Character speeds, acceleration, and deceleration have been tweaked

  • The scav’s rig-weight & its impact on the character’s maximum speed has been adjusted

  • The jumping system has been adjusted to have a more natural arc and feel

  • The mark target / item / location feature (default = keyboard Z or controller d-pad up) is much more accurate

  • Weapon reload rates have been tweaked to allow for much smoother fire / reload / fire gameplay

  • Pistol weaponry can be equipped and unequipped faster than the larger firearms, allowing scavs to bring their handgun to its ready position faster. 

There is also a helpful feature to speed up dangerous situations:

  • When knocked down OR mantling / climbing, you can button mash any key or controller button to speed up the action and recover quicker.

  • Knocked down by an angry foe? Button mash to get up before it finishes you off!

Weapon Customization

Multiple weapons have new hardguards to acquire and customize with, allowing you to use their rails to attach flashlights and other elements.

Update Summary

Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.

  • FEATURES

    • Lordoss now has more quests for you to help him on his road to recovery.

    • Larger enemies can be briefly stunned with large volumes of fire, providing a small window of breathing room to escape or plan your strategy

    • AI soldiers now play better fire animations to show the recoil

    • The Water Thief Drone has improved, unique art to set it apart from Europan and Euruskan Drones

  • IMPROVEMENTS / BUG FIXES

    • AI will no longer sometimes take a quick “pot shot” at players they are unaware of

    • AI squads that investigate potential threats (noises, possible enemy sightings, etc.) will now spread out to surround the suspected threat vs. lining up single file to investigate the location

    • Recruits are now much more responsive to your commands and should more reliably obey orders

    • Tanks now move much more reliably

    • More improvements have been made to mech movement and turning

    • Fixed an issue where soldiers would crouch walk when they should sprint in a standing position

    • On the rare instance a scav is knocked completely out of the battlefield and falls forever, they will be properly killed vs. falling in an incapacitated state

