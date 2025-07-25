Greetings Scavs! Another update is upon us. This update focuses on a new unit for Europa, a new region to scavenge, new weapon customization parts, additional performance improvements, and other meaningful additions and improvements!



Note the file size on this update is fairly large. Thanks for tolerating that and we are working on cutting this down in future updates.

Link to the trailer is here:

StiltWalker 1.0 Arrives

Europa introduces even more firepower to the battlefield! The StiltWalker is a multi-legged destruction machine: equipped with multiple missile and machinegun weapon systems.

Its peripheral missile systems are direct-fire, but its core missile systems are ATGM guided munitions that will sail into the sky before raining down on Europa’s foes with deadly homing accuracy.



It is also equipped with a point defense system that can detonate explosive munitions that are fired at it from a distance.



If any of its weaponry is destroyed, the debris just might be lootable…

New Region Accessible: Lost Angels

Lost Angels is now available to explore!

This ruined city provides a whole new environment to scavenge and survive. The destroyed environment presents its own unique challenges. Watch those corners! There are also Lost Angels specific quests to accomplish.



This region is a work in progress.

Performance Improved

Additional performance improvements have been made to make sure your scavenging is as smooth as possible. In addition to a myriad of tweaks, the following have been added:

New users now have recommended graphics settings applied based on their GPU

Improved Animation Performance and increased frame budget: this will help minimize visible animation throttling

Added FSR3 & AMD Frame Generation Support

Added TAAU as an alternative to TSR for upscaling

Fixed possible inconsistent behaviors with internal render resolution in Graphics Options menu

Reduced the AI spawn cost to minimize stalls when squads are spawned in

Optimized large assets for both runtime memory and disk size

Several performance improvements to the Frozen Swamp Region

Fixed Motion Blur Setting and provided a slider to control intensity. (is enabled by default)

Fixed issue where DLSS may fail to initialize

Fixed issue where DLSS may only work after re-applying graphics settings

Variable Rate Shading is now off as intended while FSR3 or DLSS is enabled

Player Movement & Additional Features

Player movement has been improved this update:

The sense of weight has been improved, giving the characters a better sense of weight and presence in the world

Character speeds, acceleration, and deceleration have been tweaked

The scav’s rig-weight & its impact on the character’s maximum speed has been adjusted

The jumping system has been adjusted to have a more natural arc and feel

The mark target / item / location feature (default = keyboard Z or controller d-pad up) is much more accurate

Weapon reload rates have been tweaked to allow for much smoother fire / reload / fire gameplay

Pistol weaponry can be equipped and unequipped faster than the larger firearms, allowing scavs to bring their handgun to its ready position faster.



There is also a helpful feature to speed up dangerous situations:



When knocked down OR mantling / climbing, you can button mash any key or controller button to speed up the action and recover quicker.

Knocked down by an angry foe? Button mash to get up before it finishes you off!

Weapon Customization

Multiple weapons have new hardguards to acquire and customize with, allowing you to use their rails to attach flashlights and other elements.

Update Summary

Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.