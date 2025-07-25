Greetings Scavs! Another update is upon us. This update focuses on a new unit for Europa, a new region to scavenge, new weapon customization parts, additional performance improvements, and other meaningful additions and improvements!
Note the file size on this update is fairly large. Thanks for tolerating that and we are working on cutting this down in future updates.
Link to the trailer is here:
StiltWalker 1.0 Arrives
Europa introduces even more firepower to the battlefield! The StiltWalker is a multi-legged destruction machine: equipped with multiple missile and machinegun weapon systems.
Its peripheral missile systems are direct-fire, but its core missile systems are ATGM guided munitions that will sail into the sky before raining down on Europa’s foes with deadly homing accuracy.
It is also equipped with a point defense system that can detonate explosive munitions that are fired at it from a distance.
If any of its weaponry is destroyed, the debris just might be lootable…
New Region Accessible: Lost Angels
Lost Angels is now available to explore!
This ruined city provides a whole new environment to scavenge and survive. The destroyed environment presents its own unique challenges. Watch those corners! There are also Lost Angels specific quests to accomplish.
This region is a work in progress.
Performance Improved
Additional performance improvements have been made to make sure your scavenging is as smooth as possible. In addition to a myriad of tweaks, the following have been added:
New users now have recommended graphics settings applied based on their GPU
Improved Animation Performance and increased frame budget: this will help minimize visible animation throttling
Added FSR3 & AMD Frame Generation Support
Added TAAU as an alternative to TSR for upscaling
Fixed possible inconsistent behaviors with internal render resolution in Graphics Options menu
Reduced the AI spawn cost to minimize stalls when squads are spawned in
Optimized large assets for both runtime memory and disk size
Several performance improvements to the Frozen Swamp Region
Fixed Motion Blur Setting and provided a slider to control intensity. (is enabled by default)
Fixed issue where DLSS may fail to initialize
Fixed issue where DLSS may only work after re-applying graphics settings
Variable Rate Shading is now off as intended while FSR3 or DLSS is enabled
Player Movement & Additional Features
Player movement has been improved this update:
The sense of weight has been improved, giving the characters a better sense of weight and presence in the world
Character speeds, acceleration, and deceleration have been tweaked
The scav’s rig-weight & its impact on the character’s maximum speed has been adjusted
The jumping system has been adjusted to have a more natural arc and feel
The mark target / item / location feature (default = keyboard Z or controller d-pad up) is much more accurate
Weapon reload rates have been tweaked to allow for much smoother fire / reload / fire gameplay
Pistol weaponry can be equipped and unequipped faster than the larger firearms, allowing scavs to bring their handgun to its ready position faster.
There is also a helpful feature to speed up dangerous situations:
When knocked down OR mantling / climbing, you can button mash any key or controller button to speed up the action and recover quicker.
Knocked down by an angry foe? Button mash to get up before it finishes you off!
Weapon Customization
Multiple weapons have new hardguards to acquire and customize with, allowing you to use their rails to attach flashlights and other elements.
Update Summary
Please see the below list of improvements, bug fixes, and newly added features.
FEATURES
Lordoss now has more quests for you to help him on his road to recovery.
Larger enemies can be briefly stunned with large volumes of fire, providing a small window of breathing room to escape or plan your strategy
AI soldiers now play better fire animations to show the recoil
The Water Thief Drone has improved, unique art to set it apart from Europan and Euruskan Drones
IMPROVEMENTS / BUG FIXES
AI will no longer sometimes take a quick “pot shot” at players they are unaware of
AI squads that investigate potential threats (noises, possible enemy sightings, etc.) will now spread out to surround the suspected threat vs. lining up single file to investigate the location
Recruits are now much more responsive to your commands and should more reliably obey orders
Tanks now move much more reliably
More improvements have been made to mech movement and turning
Fixed an issue where soldiers would crouch walk when they should sprint in a standing position
On the rare instance a scav is knocked completely out of the battlefield and falls forever, they will be properly killed vs. falling in an incapacitated state
