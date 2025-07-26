Made quite a few fixes to ShantyTown, here's a few relevant ones:
Fixes:
- Fixed the objective on Shrine
- Deck total count is now accurate
- Fixed the text animation on goal increment
- Fixed the swamp pumps cutscene
- Adjusted the min loading time
- Cleaned up the alt-tutorial UI element
- Changed the priority orders of auto next map
- New Steps
- Hopefully fixed red railings
- Maybe fixed the spacebar issue
- Fixed the focus location
- Fixed focus disappearing after tutorial
- Fixed the location of the precise rotate widget
- Precise rotation now recalculates overhangs
- Fixed the camera progress on the tutorial
- Fixed the bonsai
- Top of deck item properly shows service icons
- Added skips to mousewheel tutorials
- Time now has 24 hours instead of secretly 26
- Partially fixed the settings scrollbar
- Respelt the missing item in Townhouses
- Fixed the hotel issue on Hotpot Casino
- Fixed a bug where you could double place items by swapping them while placing
- Stilts now hide grass below it
Patch 5.06
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update