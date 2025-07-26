 Skip to content
26 July 2025 Build 19361533
Made quite a few fixes to ShantyTown, here's a few relevant ones:

Fixes:
- Fixed the objective on Shrine
- Deck total count is now accurate
- Fixed the text animation on goal increment
- Fixed the swamp pumps cutscene
- Adjusted the min loading time
- Cleaned up the alt-tutorial UI element
- Changed the priority orders of auto next map
- New Steps
- Hopefully fixed red railings
- Maybe fixed the spacebar issue
- Fixed the focus location
- Fixed focus disappearing after tutorial
- Fixed the location of the precise rotate widget
- Precise rotation now recalculates overhangs
- Fixed the camera progress on the tutorial
- Fixed the bonsai
- Top of deck item properly shows service icons
- Added skips to mousewheel tutorials
- Time now has 24 hours instead of secretly 26
- Partially fixed the settings scrollbar
- Respelt the missing item in Townhouses
- Fixed the hotel issue on Hotpot Casino
- Fixed a bug where you could double place items by swapping them while placing
- Stilts now hide grass below it

