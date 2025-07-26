Made quite a few fixes to ShantyTown, here's a few relevant ones:



Fixes:

- Fixed the objective on Shrine

- Deck total count is now accurate

- Fixed the text animation on goal increment

- Fixed the swamp pumps cutscene

- Adjusted the min loading time

- Cleaned up the alt-tutorial UI element

- Changed the priority orders of auto next map

- New Steps

- Hopefully fixed red railings

- Maybe fixed the spacebar issue

- Fixed the focus location

- Fixed focus disappearing after tutorial

- Fixed the location of the precise rotate widget

- Precise rotation now recalculates overhangs

- Fixed the camera progress on the tutorial

- Fixed the bonsai

- Top of deck item properly shows service icons

- Added skips to mousewheel tutorials

- Time now has 24 hours instead of secretly 26

- Partially fixed the settings scrollbar

- Respelt the missing item in Townhouses

- Fixed the hotel issue on Hotpot Casino

- Fixed a bug where you could double place items by swapping them while placing

- Stilts now hide grass below it