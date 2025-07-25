 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19361530
A few player have reported that after opening and closing the menu causing FPS drops.

We have investigated the issue, and it turned out that due to the changes of the engine, applying some of the graphic settings causing temporary performance issues especially on weaker hardwares.

We have changed some codes in the menu, and implemented a warning if you are changing and applying the settings which requires a game restart.

You can still apply the settings without restarting the game, however a restart is recommended if you experiencing performance issues after changing the settings.

Thank you, and have a great weekend!

