Hello! Today we added sights and scopes (and something else :)).

🗒️ Changelog

⭕ Added sights and scopes

⭕ Added workbench for attachments - can be built in the building mode. Interact with it while holding a gun.

⭕ Added ability to empty mags by right clicking the gun item in the inventory.

⭕ Minor fixes and improvements

Thank you for playing!