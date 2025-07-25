This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

We're pushing a new update to the beta branch: the Army Menu, patrol weapon customization, and search functionality in the Help system.

We're also wrapping up a complete visual rework of the Hall, which was a bit rushed initially and didn’t turn out quite right. And soon, lords and the king will finally be able to sleep in their bedrooms with their spouses — this took some extra work since it involved adjacent systems like infidelity and lockpicking.

A Year Passed Since EA release!

By the way, today marks exactly one year since the game entered Early Access. So far, it has been purchased ~500,000 times and added to wishlists 1.5+ million times.

Thank you for your support and for giving us the opportunity to keep working on exciting new mechanics at our own pace.

Now onto the new stuff.

New Army Menu

We’ve expanded the unit recruitment menu on the left, making it bigger and more convenient. Most importantly, you can now quickly customize your units’ weapons directly in the squad creation menu.

Due to technical constraints, we’ve capped squad size at 20 soldiers (In fact, some warriors pawns have actually complained to me that with more than 20 soldiers, they start having trouble hearing the commander’s orders over the clanking armor of their neighbors), but this limit also applies to AI-controlled players.

By the way, would you find an "auto-assign weapons" button useful here? Let us know!

Oh, and also you can now edit the composition and equipment of an already assembled squad while it's on a local map, without having to disband it.

Patrol Menu

This feature has been long requested by our Discord community — and it's finally here! You can now set what weapons patrol units will carry for each individual patrol marker. This should help reduce the number of tragic accidents during escape attempts.

Encyclopedia Search

The in-game encyclopedia now has a search function. We’ll also be adding several new entries soon to cover recent mechanics, along with a few other improvements.

Contextual Hints Reset

You can now reset contextual hints from the Settings menu.

The game will also offer to do this automatically if you haven’t played for a while.

Reworked Buildings

We’re redesigning structures like the scaffold, the altar, and the den as open squares.

Full Changelog

- The player's army panel will now be hidden when the pause menu is opened, to prevent it from blocking the OK and Cancel buttons on some screen resolutions.

- Reworked altar, ceremony, and scaffold activities so characters now stand on the building’s area instead of underneath it.

- Removed the "Aggression -> Forcing to Neutrality" political action. An AI vassal will no longer worsen relations with the player if forced into neutrality.

- Lords stripped of their titles or exiled through punishment will now flee to a neighboring enemy king.

- AI squads will now split into smaller groups to avoid exceeding 20 units per squad.

- Updated visual assets for the altar, den, and scaffold.

- It's no longer possible to increase loyalty for a politician who is already planning a rebellion.

- Added a Bishop action that removes the "Agnostic" trait from a lord.

- Various fixes and improvements to the tutorial system.

- Death-related notifications will now arrive gradually over time instead of all at once.

- Added search by article title to the encyclopedia.

- Surviving a prophecy now grants a reward of 500 gold.

- Participants in a religious or low-loyalty rebellion will receive a positive thought if they win.

- Patrol flags now allow setting minimum soldier level and required equipment.

- It's now possible to set peasants as the preferred group in a workplace.

- Upgrading or constructing residential or workplace buildings will trigger resettlement of residents closer to their jobs.

- Introduced a new interface for army recruitment and squad creation.