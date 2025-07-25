Hello everyone! This is our first large update since launch and the star is the integration of 6 new languages! We fixed a bunch of alignment and spacing issues by hand, but a few may still remain - feel free to let us know in the discussions threads.

We did a rebalance pass on XP leveling to be closer to our original goal. The XP required to level is different now - your current levels in your savegames shouldn't change, but it may take longer to hit your next level.

Gamepad support is significantly improved on most screens now. There's definitely still some work to do to get it to where we want it, but you should find it a lot more manageable and without some of the stranger behavior that existed before.

We also fixed some annoying bugs (enemies getting stuck, some AoE weirdness, and a silly bug that could knock enemies back into your own ship if they went past the beginning of the map. And somehow it seems our post-battle story scenes were missing music (how did we miss that!?) - that should be fixed now too.

Localization

Added localizations for French, German, Spanish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Gameplay

Rebalanced experience curve. (Level remains the same.)

Fixed enemies being stuck at start position.

Fixed shockwave status lasting forever.

Fixed AoE attack areas from lingering for much longer than intended.

Fixed AoE attack values that were not properly being reset.

Fixed skill tooltips modifying the base stats of a skill.

Fixed knockback warping enemies directly to the ship. Oops.

Sound and Visuals

Fixed display of outlines when knocking enemies back.

Fixed "1" damage spam on enemies that are already dead.

Added music to all post-battle scenes.

Gamepad

Fixed loss of control after changing menu button settings, such as when switching to or from Japanese button layout.

Fixed navigation of battle preview screen.

Fixed tooltips on save menu and battle preview screens.

Fixed positioning of dpad button help on party screen.

Fixed Steam Controller settings shortcut button while not already in Steam Controller mode.

Fixed starting position of title screen cursor.

Fixed navigation to Popup Notifier button on achievements screen.

Fixed errant mouse cursor when navigating between scenes.

Fixed cursor flicker when navigating between scenes.

UI