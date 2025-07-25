- Fixed bug with Eremtera bioweapons facility and lost platoon being swapped in war score
- Fixed bug with Eremtera bioweapons facility being counted twice as war score
- Fixed bug with Star Frontier computer hacked not giving war score
- Fixed bug with partying nurses not giving war score
- Removed purple missing material flare on Eremteta
- Remove math clamps on war score (missions were maxed out at 8000 previously)
- Raised war score maximum for stockpiled weapons
- Fixed incorrect quest markers for Make Yourself At Home
- Fixed bug with Scrapyard Sal giving two components instead of one (if previously skill rolled for the component then cleared the salvage site afterward)
More to come! Thanks again for all your feedback and support.
Changed files in this update