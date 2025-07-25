 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19361256 Edited 25 July 2025 – 16:59:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements
- Enhanced navigation flow between puzzle sections for a smoother gameplay experience
- Improved overall game stability and performance

Bug Fixes
- Resolved various minor issues affecting gameplay
- Fixed several reported bugs to improve player experience

Thank you for your continued support and feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3342411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link