It’s been a long time but we’ve been busy… super busy! This is Millennium Whisper's first major update since release and with it we’ve laid the foundation for what’s to come whilst polishing the current experience. We’ve been focussing on the tech behind MW recently, trying to make it run on as many devices as possible, but as we start to move away from trying to get the damn thing working on your machines we’ll be spending a lot more time on exciting new content and AI improvements!

What’s New:

Voice Input: Typing can be tiring, but that’s not the only reason we added speech input. We find it makes for faster paced and more spontaneous! And don’t worry, you can still edit your response afterwards if you’d like to slightly reword anything…

Controller Support: With the addition of voice input we found it made perfect sense to add controller support as well. This works through Steam Input if you want to fiddle with the settings. Now is the perfect time to play MW from the sofa!

New Character Outfits: Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter… Character’s actually dress for the season! Each character now has two additional, lovely outfits to switch between, many with different hairstyles too!

New Narrative System: We basically had to remake a lot of the game from the ground up and events are now able to be more dynamic, fleshed out and check and change player stats! In the process revamped a couple locations: The Cinema : We’ve altered how characters interpret each film, so you’ll have to be a lot more careful about who you take to what film. But you could get a nice stat bonus for getting it right…

The Stadium : Tired of the same old England v Germany football match? Well, all sorts of crazy stuff can go down at the Stadium nowadays! Why not take a date there and find out for yourself?

The Library : Pick which book to read and get a stat boost. Can you remember what you read already?

And some more secret ones…

These changes allow us to create content more regularly, so keep an eye out for more story content and date location improvements.

New Compatibility Mode: Anyone with a GTX card should now automatically be switched over to the new compatibility mode that will (hopefully) get the game up and running, but you’ll still need to meet the minimum VRAM requirement. Just remember to update your nvidia drivers first!

Memory Improvements: The game is now officially supported on 6GB graphics cards and the new voice input mode is supported on 8GB cards! In addition, anyone with these specs can expect to be able to up their context length for better AI memory. A more comprehensive AI memory patch is planned for a future update.

New Option Selection System: We found the original option system a little confusing so we’ve completely revamped how options are displayed and selected.

Revamped Phonecalls: Speaking of options! Now when calling someone to organise a date you get to pick between two random options to ask them out with.

Stress Scaling: The…ahem… severity of the options presented to the player during Phonecall, Gate and Corridor events is now scaled based on your stress stat so be sure to find time for some R&R if you find yourself faced with some spicy choices.

Rumour Event CG: Rumours were a bit dull given how frequent and important they are to gameplay so we spiced it up with a lovely CG that depicts (or doesn’t depict) the character in question talking behind your back. We plan to add many more CGs in future.

Linux support: The game is now available on Linux! We are working hard on getting the game on Steam Deck but the performance isn’t yet up to our standards (same for Mac Silicon). But for now if you have a desktop or laptop that would run the game on Windows, it’ll run just fine on Linux.