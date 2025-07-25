 Skip to content
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19361233 Edited 25 July 2025 – 17:13:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The very same editor we've used to create Train Valley Origin's campaign is now available!

  • Shape your design and choose from 4 special mechanics

  • Garnish it with more than 500 decorative objects

  • Unlock 64 additional decorations as you play and earn XP

  • Publish levels and download other player's creations through the in-game browser - we have prepared 17 brand new levels for you to try (look for Grem19's submissions) and get acquainted with the workshop while you do

  • Then head over to your Steam profile and get yourself a Train Valley Origins badge with all the Train Valley Origins Steam trading cards you've earned :)

But that of course isn't all.

We are hosting a level design contest with Steam wallet funds prizes:

  • You have until 1st of September to devise a level and upload it

  • We will choose 5 winners at the end of the contest based on a weekly level roundup

  • There are no specific requirements except that your level should be completable :)

As always please do not hesitate and contact us with any questions or suggestions. Now go, build a puzzle or five :)

