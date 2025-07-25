The very same editor we've used to create Train Valley Origin's campaign is now available!
Shape your design and choose from 4 special mechanics
Garnish it with more than 500 decorative objects
Unlock 64 additional decorations as you play and earn XP
Publish levels and download other player's creations through the in-game browser - we have prepared 17 brand new levels for you to try (look for Grem19's submissions) and get acquainted with the workshop while you do
Then head over to your Steam profile and get yourself a Train Valley Origins badge with all the Train Valley Origins Steam trading cards you've earned :)
But that of course isn't all.
We are hosting a level design contest with Steam wallet funds prizes:
You have until 1st of September to devise a level and upload it
We will choose 5 winners at the end of the contest based on a weekly level roundup
There are no specific requirements except that your level should be completable :)
As always please do not hesitate and contact us with any questions or suggestions. Now go, build a puzzle or five :)
