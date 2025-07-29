 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19361167 Edited 29 July 2025 – 20:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

today we are releasing a minor update for Trails through Daybreak II.

This patch includes the following changes:

  • Integrate a variety of localization improvements and fixes

  • Slightly improve GPU-bound performance on Intel GPUs when using XeSS

  • Fix wrong button prompts being displayed in the fishing bait item description

  • Fix minimap icons disappearing in some circumstances

  • Apply the light distance setting to spot lights as well (it erroneously applied only to all other, more common, light types before)

  • Make the "Ultra" SSR setting behave as intended in all circumstances (previously, it would not actually apply the intended quality after a game restart)

As always, if you want to revert to the previous version for any reason, you can do so using the Steam "Beta" feature.

Cheers,
Peter "Durante" Thoman, CTO, PH3

