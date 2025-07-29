Hi everyone,

today we are releasing a minor update for Trails through Daybreak II.

This patch includes the following changes:

Integrate a variety of localization improvements and fixes

Slightly improve GPU-bound performance on Intel GPUs when using XeSS

Fix wrong button prompts being displayed in the fishing bait item description

Fix minimap icons disappearing in some circumstances

Apply the light distance setting to spot lights as well (it erroneously applied only to all other, more common, light types before)

Make the "Ultra" SSR setting behave as intended in all circumstances (previously, it would not actually apply the intended quality after a game restart)

As always, if you want to revert to the previous version for any reason, you can do so using the Steam "Beta" feature.

Cheers,

Peter "Durante" Thoman, CTO, PH3